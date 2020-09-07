Mon. Sep 7th, 2020

Nigerian Counterfeit Checker Heads to Afghanistan

7 mins ago 1 min read

Nigerian anti-counterfeiting startup Chekkit has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health to help tackle the problem of counterfeit medications in the country using its blockchain-based system. Formed at the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology in Accra, Ghana, Chekkit has built a platform that tracks product movement and the parties involved in the transfer of products from warehouse to distributor, and on to the final consumer. Essentially, Chekkit is an anti-counterfeiting, asset tracking and consumer feedback analytics tool. It produces tamper-proof unique ID labels, either as QR codes or numeric codes, which can be placed on premium packaged food and beverage products for supply chain and consumer feedback tracking. The startup’s Afghan pilot can be traced back to a partnership agreed with blockchain ecosystem Fantom after Chekkit was a strong performer at a challenge run by the company at the AfricArena event in Cape Town last year. Chekkit’s solution is deployed on Fantom’s DAG network, and Fantom, which was already in discussions with the Afghan government, is a co-signatory on the MoU.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

