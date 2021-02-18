Africa.com

Nigerian Entrepreneur Jailed for Ill-gotten Gains

5 mins ago

Celebrated Nigerian entrepreneur Obinwanne Okeke has been jailed for 10 years by a US federal court for masterminding an $11 million cyber fraud on a British company. The court heard that “through subterfuge and impersonation, Obinwanne Okeke, engaged in a multi-year global business email and computer hacking scheme that caused a staggering $11 million in losses to his victims,” Raj Parekh, Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement on Tuesday after the sentencing. British company Unatrac Holding Limited — the export sales office for industrial machinery company Caterpillar — were the victims of an online heist perpetrated by Okeke and his team, who had obtained their login details through phishing emails, the justice department said.

