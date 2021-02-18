Nigerian Entrepreneur Jailed for Ill-gotten Gains

Celebrated Nigerian entrepreneur Obinwanne Okeke has been jailed for 10 years by a US federal court for masterminding an $11 million cyber fraud on a British company. The court heard that “through subterfuge and impersonation, Obinwanne Okeke, engaged in a multi-year global business email and computer hacking scheme that caused a staggering $11 million in losses to his victims,” Raj Parekh, Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement on Tuesday after the sentencing. British company Unatrac Holding Limited — the export sales office for industrial machinery company Caterpillar — were the victims of an online heist perpetrated by Okeke and his team, who had obtained their login details through phishing emails, the justice department said.
SOURCE: CNN
More Articles
Theorising about African Experiences is Possible if We Shift from Western-centred Ways of Knowing
A Credit Platform that Started in Kenya is Now Expanding
Blantyre Welcomes Justice for Abused Female Workers
One of Rwanda’s Most Anticipated Trials Begins
Millions of Young Nigerians are High from Cough Mix
Covid-19 Death Hits Zanzibar Hard
Whilst We were Sleeping…
Africa’s Worst Hit Country Starts Vaccine Drive
Egypt Initiative to Encourage Domestic Tourism