Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Nigerian Lending Marketplace Gets Noticed

25 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

Evolve Credit has raised a pre-seed round of funding to help scale its product, which allows users to compare loans and access unbiased insights from experts. Using Evolve Credit, users can see which loan pays faster, is easier to pay back, and offers the lowest rates, all in one place. The marketplace brings lenders and borrowers together in one place, and makes comparison easier. Lenders are able to accept loan applications, as well as handle tasks such as portfolio management, credit scoring, disbursement and collections through Evolve Credit’s cloud-based lending software. “The startup is working to end paper applications in financial institutions, as well as increase inclusion and transparency in financial markets giving everyone access to credit regardless of where they are in Nigeria,” said Akan Nelson, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Akan Credit. The startup has now received help with scaling after raising an undisclosed amount of funding from Ingressive Capital, Future Africa, Samurai Incubate, and two angel investors. Uwem Uwemakpan, director of fund operations at Ingressive Capital, said it had invested in Evolve Credit because it believes the digital economy cannot work without access to credit.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Protecting Ghana’s Coastline from Disappearing

4 mins ago
1 min read

Angola’s President Recovers Bad Debts Created by Previous Administration

7 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabweans Make Tough Choices about How to Allocate their Power Usage

11 mins ago
1 min read

Lockdowns and Coronavirus Take a Toll on Families

15 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Highest Peak is On Fire

19 mins ago
2 min read

Nigerian Citizens Stand Up to A Bully and Win

23 mins ago
1 min read

All Roads Lead to the Holy City of Touba

3 days ago
1 min read

What to Expect When Travelling to South Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

Here are Morocco’s Top Food Experiences

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Nigerian Lending Marketplace Gets Noticed

26 seconds ago
1 min read

Protecting Ghana’s Coastline from Disappearing

4 mins ago
1 min read

Angola’s President Recovers Bad Debts Created by Previous Administration

7 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabweans Make Tough Choices about How to Allocate their Power Usage

11 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today