Mon. Sep 7th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Panic Sets In as Floods Damage Swathes of Sudan

9 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Sudan is in a state of emergency after authorities declared the country a disaster zone last week because of heavy flooding that’s killed around 100 people and inundated over 100,000 houses since late July. Flooding caused by seasonal heavy rainfall, mostly in neighbouring Ethiopia, led the Nile River to rise about 17.5 meters late in August, the highest level it has reached in about a century according to the Sudanese Irrigation Ministry. The ministry said water levels of the Blue Nile are higher than the 1988 flood levels that destroyed tens of thousands of homes in several parts of Sudan and displaced over one million people. Earlier this week, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said access to clean water, which is critical amid the coronavirus pandemic, has also been reduced, with the floods knocking out or contaminating some 2,000 water sources.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

Sarkodie Appointed Ambassador of the Pan African Heritage World Museum

4 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Counterfeit Checker Heads to Afghanistan

7 mins ago
1 min read

Are Ugandan Parties Ready for Digital Campaigning?

12 mins ago
1 min read

Harsh Lockdowns May have Opened a Can of Worms

15 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Inventor Solves the Issue of Disposing of PPE Waste

17 mins ago
2 min read

These Humanitarians Haven’t Let the Pandemic Dim their Efforts in Africa

20 mins ago
1 min read

Citizens Demand the Protection of DRC Doctor

23 mins ago
1 min read

Kagame Sets the Record Straight on Latest Arrest

26 mins ago
1 min read

Beauty Chain Faces the Wrath of South Africans Over Racist Ad Campaign

46 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Sarkodie Appointed Ambassador of the Pan African Heritage World Museum

4 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Counterfeit Checker Heads to Afghanistan

7 mins ago
1 min read

Panic Sets In as Floods Damage Swathes of Sudan

9 mins ago
1 min read

Are Ugandan Parties Ready for Digital Campaigning?

12 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today