Parts of Tigray Go Online

Banking services have resumed in the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region for the first time since conflict broke out there on November 4, state-run Fana TV reported on Monday, as the government seeks to restore normality a month after capturing the city. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government declared victory after seizing Mekelle from the northern Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on November 28. By mid-December, it was sending civil servants back to work and reopening air space, while some power and telecoms links were restored after a near-total communications blackout. Abiy’s government says the conflict is finished. Ethiopia has a general election scheduled for June 2021 and is drafting a bill to establish an Ethiopian stock market.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
More Articles
Kenyan Woman Starts Feeding Scheme in Dubai after Lockdown
Does Africa have an Ally in Fighting Animal Trafficking?
Protecting Africa’s Largest Aerial Migration
Ethiopians Continue to Flee from Troubled State
The Top 12 African Startups to Watch in 2021
Harare Braces Itself for Pandemic Blow
Podcast: Building a World That Works With the Africa Industrial Internet Programme
A Celebratory Mood Sweeps through Bangui
Virologist Monitors Nigeria’s Covid-19 Variant