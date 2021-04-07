Africa.com

Pictures of How Senegal Celebrated Easter

17 hours ago 1 min read

The village of Fadiouth lies on an island of clam shells, with a footbridge connecting it to mainland Senegal. Senegal as a whole in majority Muslim, but on the island of Fadiouth the population is around 90% Christian.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

