Pictures of How Senegal Celebrated Easter

The village of Fadiouth lies on an island of clam shells, with a footbridge connecting it to mainland Senegal. Senegal as a whole in majority Muslim, but on the island of Fadiouth the population is around 90% Christian.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
