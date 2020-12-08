Remote Locations for the African Traveler

Set at the height of a lush peak between Lake Bulera and Lake Ruhondo, you might think all of Virunga Lodge’s charm lies in its location—and, exempting the Rwanda retreat’s totally amenable staff, you’d be right. The camp’s 10 bandas (suites) not only sport their own fireplaces, but each has a private terrace overlooking the volcanoes or twin lakes. While you’re sitting on what feels like the top of the world, make time to partake in the lodge’s best-known activity, silverback gorilla tracking, or sign up for a hike to Mount Karisimbi or the Visoke volcanoes. For anyone looking for a dreamy, tropical island escape (especially those fancying some R&R after safaris on the mainland), andBeyond’s Benguerra Lodge on Mozambique’s Bazaruto Archipelago should be firmly on the “must visit” list. As well as perfect beaches, there’s horseback riding, sunset cruising on a traditional dhow followed by dolphin, big game fishing, snorkeling, and diving to be sampled. Don’t miss a visit to see the flock of flamingo that inhabit a nearby freshwater lake—especially with a “castaway picnic” to accompany you there and onto a completely secluded beach.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

Like this: Like Loading...