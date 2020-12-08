Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Remote Locations for the African Traveler

12 hours ago 1 min read

Set at the height of a lush peak between Lake Bulera and Lake Ruhondo, you might think all of Virunga Lodge’s charm lies in its location—and, exempting the Rwanda retreat’s totally amenable staff, you’d be right. The camp’s 10 bandas (suites) not only sport their own fireplaces, but each has a private terrace overlooking the volcanoes or twin lakes. While you’re sitting on what feels like the top of the world, make time to partake in the lodge’s best-known activity, silverback gorilla tracking, or sign up for a hike to Mount Karisimbi or the Visoke volcanoes. For anyone looking for a dreamy, tropical island escape (especially those fancying some R&R after safaris on the mainland), andBeyond’s Benguerra Lodge on Mozambique’s Bazaruto Archipelago should be firmly on the “must visit” list. As well as perfect beaches, there’s horseback riding, sunset cruising on a traditional dhow followed by dolphin, big game fishing, snorkeling, and diving to be sampled. Don’t miss a visit to see the flock of flamingo that inhabit a nearby freshwater lake—especially with a “castaway picnic” to accompany you there and onto a completely secluded beach.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

More Articles

1 min read

Meet the First Ugandan Buddhist Monk

12 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Lawmakers Exchange Blows

12 hours ago
1 min read

Waiting Game for Ghanaian Voters

12 hours ago
2 min read

Combining Western and Traditional Methods to Treat Mental Illnesses

12 hours ago
2 min read

Sokowatch Goes Green for Ugandan Expansion

13 hours ago
1 min read

Economic Hardships Force Zimbabweans into Risky Behaviour

13 hours ago
1 min read

Situation Gets Tougher in Tigray

13 hours ago
1 min read

Ugandan Opposition Calls Out Ruling Party’s Dirty Tricks

13 hours ago
1 min read

Hundreds Connect Virtually to Remember Madiba

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Meet the First Ugandan Buddhist Monk

12 hours ago
1 min read

Remote Locations for the African Traveler

12 hours ago
1 min read

DRC Lawmakers Exchange Blows

12 hours ago
1 min read

Waiting Game for Ghanaian Voters

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: