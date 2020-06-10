Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Salons Mushroom in the South African Black Market

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Discreet house calls have become routine for hairdressers who found themselves out of a job when salons and barber shops were forced to close under South Africa’s coronavirus lockdown, now in its 11th week. The lockdown restrictions are being challenged in court by barbers and beauty specialists who depend on an industry that consumer data firm Statista says is worth $3.84 billion in sales. Northern Gauteng divisional manager at the Employers Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty (EOHCB), said an industry survey in April showed that around 70% of businesses were contemplating closures and job cuts, and up to 21% had already closed. Last week the government told EOHCB it was drafting guidelines for the re-opening of the personal care sector but did not provide a time frame.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Lake Victoria Moves from Source of Good to Threat

6 mins ago
1 min read

Swine Fever Wipes out 300 000 Pigs in Nigeria

9 mins ago
1 min read

Addis’ Green Economy Grows on Trees

12 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Salons Mushroom in the South African Black Market

2 mins ago
1 min read

Lake Victoria Moves from Source of Good to Threat

6 mins ago
1 min read

Swine Fever Wipes out 300 000 Pigs in Nigeria

9 mins ago
1 min read

Addis’ Green Economy Grows on Trees

12 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today