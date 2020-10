SAP Launches 5 & 5 By ’25 Initiative, Rallying Businesses To Spend More With Social Enterprises And Diverse Suppliers

Share it!

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced 5 & 5 by ’25, a corporate initiative targeting five per cent of addressable spend* with social enterprises and with diverse businesses by 2025. In setting this target, SAP aims to inspire organizations around the world to buy more goods and services from purposeful suppliers, making a positive collective impact on the societies they operate in.

According to the World Bank, global procurement spend in 2019 was at least USD 14 trillion. By directing even just a small fraction of this spend to certified social enterprises and diverse businesses, organizations have the power to tackle some of the world’s most pressing social and environmental problems.

Based on early pilots in select markets, SAP estimates it could direct up to USD 60 million of its addressable global spend per year to social enterprises and diverse suppliers by 2025. Among DAX companies, this figure is estimated at approximately EUR 2.5 billion, and across U.S. Fortune 500 companies up to USD 25 billion.

SAP Executive Board member for Customer Success and recently appointed Global Buy Social Ambassador for Social Enterprise UK Adaire Fox-Martin announced the 5 & 5 by ’25 initiative at SAP’s Procurement Reimagined event in Singapore. “Every company in every industry needs to procure,” Fox-Martin said. “We all need soap in our washrooms, landscaping for our offices, food and drink in our cafeterias, marketing services and office supplies. These and many more are all products and services provided by social enterprises and diverse businesses. This is money we are spending anyway. Why not spend it with suppliers who are delivering social impact as well?”

Social enterprises are businesses culturally and operationally focused on changing the world. They are similar to other commercially viable businesses, but with three crucial differences: They are founded and governed on the basis of a clear social or environmental mission; they reinvest the majority of their profit back into this mission; and they are majority controlled solely in the interest of this mission. A diverse supplier is a business that is at least 51 percent owned and operated by an individual or group that is part of a traditionally underrepresented or underserved demographic; such as women-owned businesses, minority-owned businesses and indigenous-owned businesses, among others.

“Together with our customers, partners, diverse suppliers and social enterprises, we have set out to expand social procurement where infrastructure exists and intend to establish the infrastructure and build capacity where it doesn’t,” Fox-Martin added. “We invite our entire ecosystem to learn more and take part, join us in this initiative, and help build the pathways and the momentum to realize this ambition and find a better way to grow.”

To learn more, read the blog “Social Procurement: Finding a Better Way to Grow” by Fox-Martin.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

*Addressable spend (as opposed to total spend) includes only a company’s orders for goods and services that can be fulfilled by a social enterprise or diverse business. For specific goods and services such as rent, energy, labor and some professional services, often neither social enterprises nor diverse businesses yet exist that provide them. Estimates based on assessments of SAP’s own spend suggest that between 10 percent and 30 percent of total spend could be designated as addressable spend, depending on country.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of SAP Africa.