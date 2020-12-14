Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Saul City Releases An Energetic Anthem

proposal

1 min ago 2 min read

“No More”

Saul City, a husband and wife duo from different worlds, has been making music for over 11 years. 

The couple first started releasing music in 2014 while in Italy, there they experimented with cinematic and spellbinding sounds and by 2016 then slowly into various genres of music and writing/producing for artists. 

Now in Cape Town and many singles later, with appearances on national TV, earning a number one spot on Chapter One Radio, busking at the V&A Waterfront, the duo is out with their newest single “No More.” 

A very special thanks to Saul City features talented producer from Zimbabwe, Spitter_byo whom they have now welcomed into their team, channeled his rhythmic sounds into the foundation of Saul City’s production. Michele also playfully added hints of the guitar to the dynamic track and Lauren tests the waters with her lyrics, the singer who writes gloomy and caustic lyrics says “I have strayed little from what is natural for me to write, the only difference this time around is the target audience. As much as we intend for the song to move people, I hope it becomes an anthem for all the strong and amazing women out there.” 

Spitter BYO: -Instagram -Soundcloud 

Visuals: – Ryan Pilott 

No more holds the captivating elements to get you moving and anthem ready lyrics made to sing out loudly, proving this dynamic collaboration will keep you on your feet this summer. Workshop No more is set to hit all digital platforms on the 4th of December 2020. 

Tags:

More Articles

2 min read

Music Stars From Botswana And Denmark Collaborate To Highlight Mental Health

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa Is Ready – Rawbeena & Naiboi Release New Banger ‘Haijaja’

5 days ago
2 min read

Emerging Liberian pop singer MarvinKann release “Forever” video featuring LIB Whezzy & KIING

1 week ago
2 min read

Muchi Matters Expands Content Empire & Kyle Deustch To Drop Summer Soundtrack

2 weeks ago
4 min read

Caged Songbirds: The Ownership Of Copyright In Musical Works

2 weeks ago
2 min read

Cuppy & Stonebwoy Drop Official Video For ‘Karma’

3 weeks ago
2 min read

The Future Of Heartbreak Music

4 weeks ago
3 min read

Hip Hop Star Da L.E.S. Drops New Single ‘Elon Musk’ Ahead Of Album Launch

4 weeks ago
2 min read

Watch: T.!.A – You Taught Me Well

1 month ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Saul City Releases An Energetic Anthem

1 min ago
2 min read

Informal Trade And Dynamics Of African Trade In The Wake Of Covid-19 Key Features Of 2020 African Trade Report

2 hours ago
2 min read

MoU Signature Between The Ministry Of Tourism And Arts Of Zambia (MoTA) And United Consulting (AUC)

3 hours ago
5 min read

‘A Turtle is Worth More Alive Than Dead’

4 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: