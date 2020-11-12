Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Saving Nairobi’s Ecological Landmark

13 hours ago 1 min read

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a decree to save a much-loved century-old fig tree from being cut down to make way for a Chinese-funded highway in the capital Nairobi. The presidential decree described the tree, the height of a four-storey building, as a “beacon of Kenya’s cultural and ecological heritage.” The fig tree is considered sacred among Kenya’s most populous ethnic group, the Kikuyu. Environmentalists had been campaigning against the planned destruction of the tree, which stands on Waiyaki Way in the west of the city, where engineers are building the expressway above the existing road on pillars. “It is now a presidential declaration that this tree will be conserved,” Mohammed Badi, director general of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), told a news conference next to the tree. The East African nation’s roads agency had said in October it planned to uproot and transplant it in order to erect a pillar to support the expressway. The tree will be adopted by the NMS on behalf of the city’s residents and both the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and the Kenya National Highways Authority have agreed to reroute the road.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

Uniting for the Sake of Ivory Coast

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Small Businesses Have Been Hit Hard

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Remembers Ghana’s Rawlings

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Form of Activism to Highlight the Struggles of Malian Women and Girls

2 days ago
1 min read

One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever found has been Unearthed in Botswana

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Businessman Looks to Invest in Zimbabwe’s Platinum Mines

2 days ago
1 min read

Motorcycles Penetrate the African Market

2 days ago
1 min read

Understanding the Fire Cycle on Kilimanjaro

2 days ago
1 min read

Women in the DRC are On a Winning Streak

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Saving Nairobi’s Ecological Landmark

13 hours ago
1 min read

Uniting for the Sake of Ivory Coast

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Small Businesses Have Been Hit Hard

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Remembers Ghana’s Rawlings

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: