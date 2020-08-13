Thu. Aug 13th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Social Media Used to Blast the “Harassers of Cairo”

9 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Egypt is witnessing a wave of online outrage targeting rape culture and sexual assault, as survivors use social media to shame alleged abusers and demand change. A growing number of social media accounts gather survivors’ testimony and attempt to shame alleged attackers, angry at elite perpetrators they say routinely go unpunished. Campaigners and feminist activists say Egyptian law provides limited recourse on matters of sexual assault and harassment, and that survivors face an uphill struggle to report such experiences, as well as social consequences. Despite recent changes including a draft law to anonymise survivor testimony in court and new methods to submit testimony electronically to Egypt’s public prosecution office, observers say there is still far to go before survivors feel comfortable reporting their experiences to police, or routinely see alleged accusers brought to justice.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

Is Ethiopia Returning to Iron-fisted Tactics of Past Regimes?

7 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Next Phase of Fighting COVID-19 Begins

11 mins ago
1 min read

Rwanda Turns to Maths to Test for the Coronavirus

16 mins ago
1 min read

Behind the Scenes on Building King Tut’s Final Resting Place

21 hours ago
1 min read

A Heavy Blow for Mozambique’s Security Forces

21 hours ago
1 min read

Extreme Weather Leaves Parts of South Sudan Submerged

21 hours ago
1 min read

The New Generation of Sudanese Women

21 hours ago
1 min read

South African Envoy to Zimbabwe Leaves without Hearing the Full Story

21 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisians are Now the Largest Group of Nationals Arriving in Italy

21 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Is Ethiopia Returning to Iron-fisted Tactics of Past Regimes?

7 mins ago
1 min read

Social Media Used to Blast the “Harassers of Cairo”

9 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Next Phase of Fighting COVID-19 Begins

11 mins ago
1 min read

Rwanda Turns to Maths to Test for the Coronavirus

16 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today