South Africa Opens its Borders, But Not to its Frequent Visitors

The government has provided a list of countries with high infection rates that will not be allowed to let residents travel to SA when the borders open on Thursday. The list includes some countries that are traditionally the source of the highest-spending travellers to SA. Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced on Wednesday that travellers from countries such as the UK, US, Russia, France, India, Netherlands and Portugal, would not be permitted to enter for tourism, as they were deemed high risk. About a third of the more than 10-million visitors who spent almost R120bn in the country in 2019 came from Europe, with the UK, which imposed new measures last week to combat the pandemic, the biggest market. International relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor said those wanting to travel for tourism from high-risk countries will not be allowed to enter SA. However, those travelling for business from these countries will be allowed.
SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE
