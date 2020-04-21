South African Breweries Use Alcohol to Fight COVID-19

While liquor sales in many countries have been deemed essential during these days of social isolation, South Africa has taken the opposite approach. The country has been on lockdown since March 26, in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, like many other places. But the rules are among some of the strictest in the world – you may only leave your home if you provide an essential service, or need to procure essential goods like food or medicine. On top of that, South Africa has banned the sale of cigarettes and alcohol, joining a short list of only three other countries: Thailand, Greenland, and parts of Mexico. According to the South African government, the decision to temporarily ban alcohol was influenced by concerns such as compromising the immune system, lowering inhibitions when it comes to social distancing and personal hygiene, and the very serious charge of trying to reduce incidents of domestic violence. Inverroche Gin is one of South Africa’s most successful and recognized artisanal gin brands, considered pioneers of the craft gin craze that has taken the country’s liquor industry by storm. Located in the seaside town of Stilbaai in the Western Cape, they are one of a handful of local distilleries that have temporarily registered as an essential service to manufacture disinfectant — pivoting to an entirely new product, for now.

SOURCE: CNN

