Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Swine Fever Wipes out 300 000 Pigs in Nigeria

9 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

An outbreak of African swine fever in Nigeria’s largest pig farm co-operative in the south-west of the country has been confirmed. The most affected farm provides a source of livelihood to some 3,000 farmers. Although it is harmless to humans, the viral disease can kill pigs within a few days, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE). Pig rearing is one of the main routes out of poverty for many people in Nigeria, meaning this outbreak threatens the livelihoods of thousands of families. The outbreak has hit Oke Aro farm, a co-operative settlement managed by the Lagos State government, said to be the largest pig farm in West Africa. At least 99% of the pig pens have been affected. The farm is a key supplier of pig products but it struggles to meet the demands of more than 50 million consumers in the region.

SOURCE: BBC

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Salons Mushroom in the South African Black Market

2 mins ago
1 min read

Lake Victoria Moves from Source of Good to Threat

6 mins ago
1 min read

Addis’ Green Economy Grows on Trees

12 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Salons Mushroom in the South African Black Market

2 mins ago
1 min read

Lake Victoria Moves from Source of Good to Threat

6 mins ago
1 min read

Swine Fever Wipes out 300 000 Pigs in Nigeria

9 mins ago
1 min read

Addis’ Green Economy Grows on Trees

12 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today