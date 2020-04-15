Taking Egypt’s Events Online

Egyptian startup Eventtus has secured an investment round to enable it to launch a digital events platform as it responds to the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the events industry. Founded in 2012 by Mai Medhat and Nihal Fares, Eventtus is an-all-in-one platform for events ticketing, event management and apps for events. The startup creates interactive event apps that allow organisers to engage attendees by enabling them to customise their event schedule through an interactive agenda as well as offering them instant updates through a social media feed and opportunities to network with other attendees. Physical events across the world have been cancelled until further notice as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Eventtus to start developing a virtual eventing platform to assist event organisers adjust to the situation. To assist the speedy buildout and rollout of this platform the startup, which last raised funding in 2017, has secured an undisclosed investment from Hala Ventures, Algebra Ventures and DAAL VC. The product is expected to be ready in a few weeks.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share it!