Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The History Behind Nairobi’s Informal Settlements

11 hours ago 1 min read

Mathare is approximately 6km north-east of Nairobi’s central business district. The name “Mathare” comes from the Kikuyu (the largest ethnic group in Kenya) word for Dracena trees. The settlement has a long history. The first residents arrived in the 1920’s. It was known as a historical centre for opposition to the colonial government with residents participating in the Mau Mau anti-colonial movement. Kibera’s history is intricately tied to the Nubian community, originally from Sudan, who were brought into Kenya by the British colonial government to serve in the East African Rifles, a regiment of the British colonial armed forces. They settled in what is Kibera today in the early 1900’s. Mukuru is a particularly hazardous settlement to live in. It has an oil pipeline, high voltage electricity transmission lines and the highly polluted Nairobi River running through it. The settlement has 21 villages, or neighbourhoods. The origins of the names of Mukuru’s villages are diverse. One is named Sinai after a mountain in Israel because it’s on relatively high ground. Another is called “Moto Moto” (meaning fire or hot in Kiswahili), because of the settlement’s fire hazards.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Saving a Very Rare Zebra

11 hours ago
1 min read

Khartoum’s Healthcare Systems in Critical Condition

11 hours ago
1 min read

Case to Have the Igbo Apprenticeship System Taught in Economics

11 hours ago
1 min read

Alleviating Congestion at One of Africa’s Busiest Border Crossings

11 hours ago
1 min read

What’s Unfolding in the Horn of Africa is a Significant Threat to International Security

11 hours ago
1 min read

This Firm has Managed to Navigate Issues of Fixed Addresses for African Online Stores

11 hours ago
1 min read

Madagascar’s Worst Drought in 40 Years

11 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Worst-hit Nation Prepares for a Possible New Onslaught of Cases

11 hours ago
1 min read

Earliest Known Burial Site in Africa

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: