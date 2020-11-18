Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

The Mismatch of Funding Nigeria’s Army and its Effectiveness

12 hours ago 1 min read

After decades of underfunding its military, Nigeria’s defence budget has increased substantially during the past 10 years. Yet the performance of the country’s military remains poor. And the country’s security challenges continue. One measure of this is that the latest data from the Global Terrorism Index (2019) ranked Nigeria as the third-worst nation prone to terrorism with no improvement since 2017. Researchers considered the implications of poor military performance for national security. Nigeria faces three major security threats: the Boko Haram insurgency in the north-east, militancy in the Niger delta and armed banditry. Boko Haram arose in 2002 and carried out its first attack in December 2003, while militancy in Niger Delta started in the mid 1990s. Banditry violence started as a farmer-herder conflict in 2011. Researchers discovered a range of problems militating against the defence or military performance in Nigeria despite large budgetary allocations. These included corruption, unhealthy rivalry among the forces, politics, and late passage of annual budgets. Others included a lack of transparency in military procurement and absence of monitoring and control mechanisms.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

More Articles

1 min read

Motorcycle-hailing Startup SafeBoda is Pulling Out of Kenya

12 hours ago
1 min read

On the Run Couple Hand Themselves to Malawian Police

12 hours ago
1 min read

Leaked Footage of Controversial “Oath” Ceremony at the Rwandan High Commission in London

12 hours ago
1 min read

How to Run African Farms like Factories

12 hours ago
1 min read

More Details from the Fatal Shooting at #EndSars Protest Emerge

12 hours ago
1 min read

Scenes of Total Chaos after Ugandan Opposition Arrested Again

12 hours ago
1 min read

Cape Town Proves to have More than a Beautiful Mountain

1 day ago
1 min read

Tunisia Announces a Slew of Measures to Cushion the Tourism Industry

1 day ago
1 min read

Investing in Human Capital Could be Africa’s New Frontier

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Mismatch of Funding Nigeria’s Army and its Effectiveness

12 hours ago
1 min read

Motorcycle-hailing Startup SafeBoda is Pulling Out of Kenya

12 hours ago
1 min read

On the Run Couple Hand Themselves to Malawian Police

12 hours ago
1 min read

Leaked Footage of Controversial “Oath” Ceremony at the Rwandan High Commission in London

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: