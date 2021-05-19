The North West African’s Leading Mining Event Is Back In Dakar On 2 – 4 November 2021

The 6th edition of SIM Senegal will take place on 02 – 04 November 2021 in Dakar, and is, once again, organised by the Senegalese Ministry of Mines & Geology in association with AME Trade Ltd. Developed under the theme “Promotion and development of Local Content, a lever for the optimization of socio-economic benefits in the extractive sector”, the two-day conference will showcase the Ministry’s strategy on the mining sector and concentrate on new developments and investment for further growth and expansion of the Senegalese mining sector.

SIM Senegal is the only government supported mining event in Senegal, guaranteeing the highest-level audience possible. Being the services & financial hub of Francophone West Africa’s mining industry, Senegal attracts senior decision makers and a diverse range of investors from: Guinea, Mali, Niger, Mauritania, and Guinea Bissau. SIM Senegal attracts a unique and diverse range of mining investors in finance, services, exploration & production and institutional industries, from both public and private sectors, from 30 countries.

Why invest in Senegal? The country has a diverse portfolio of mineral resources, excellent port and road infrastructure, a skilled workforce, as well as being the financial centre of Francophone West Africa. Senegal’ strategic goals for 2023, be part of the Top 7 gold exporters in Africa, be amongst the Top 3 of African phosphate producers, become the 4th largest global producer of zircon.

NEW in 2021: gold exploration projects will be unveiled during the event:

Financing your investment in Senegal’s mining industry

Case studies of gold, rare earths and phosphate projects in Senegal

Developing a modern and performing mining supply chain in Senegal

Technology and innovations to maximise mineral production in the country

Mines and Geology: what are the benefits for the impacted communities?

SIM Senegal 2021 is the event for companies active in the Senegalese mining industry to showcase their projects & services to a pre-defined & targeted audience via the exhibition or conference; new investors aiming to acquire first-hand & advance information on mining policy, key projects, mines in development & associated opportunities; and for stakeholders based in Senegal looking for finance, technology transfer and sharing expertise with international experts.

While waiting for the 6th edition in Senegal, the Senegalese Government with AME Trade, organised in January 2021 the Virtual Summit, gathering 384 participants, 8 sponsors, 40 virtual exhibitors, 31 speakers from 29 countries online. The interactive panel discussions covered topics such as improving socio-economic benefits for communities, innovative solutions for social inclusion and women’s empowerment, increasing access to new technologies and strengthening local content development. The virtual edition was officially opened by the Honourable Minister of Mines and Geology of Senegal, Mr. Oumar Sarr. REGISTRATIONS ARE OPEN: https://ametrade.org/event/sim-senegal-2021/