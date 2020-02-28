Fri. Feb 28th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

There is Enormous Opportunity for African Insurance Markets

48 seconds ago 1 min read

Insurance coverage in Africa is still, with the exception of South Africa, very low, particularly in retail markets. Commercial general insurance is the most mature segment, but even here the industry is only around 2% of the total global market. Progress is quickly being made in all segments, including at the sovereign level. African countries are pooling their resources to respond more efficiently to natural disasters with the African Risk Capacity (ARC), established in 2012 after flooding in East Africa left several countries devastated. ARC is a specialised agency of the African Union established to assist member states in tackling the impact of natural disasters on vulnerable people. It is split into two arms, ARC Agency, which deals with capacity building, and ARC Ltd, which deals with insurance. ARC transfers the burden of weather and other natural disaster risks away from governments, enabling them to build resilience and plan, prepare, and respond to extreme events.

SOURCE: AFRICA BUSINESS MAGAZINE

Share and Enjoy !

More Articles

1 min read

South Sudan Tribes Exchange Blows to Loud Cheers

22 hours ago
1 min read

WorldRemit Launches the Inaugural Top Ten List of Most Influential Migrant Africans

22 hours ago
1 min read

Harare’s Economic Programme Won’t Work

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

There is Enormous Opportunity for African Insurance Markets

49 seconds ago
3 min read

The Perfect Spot to Mix Business and Pleasure at the Revamped Kruger Gate

47 mins ago
2 min read

Toshiba Wins Order In Ethiopia For Small Scale Geothermal Power Generation System For Wellhead

2 hours ago
3 min read

Mayors From Across Africa Unite In Kampala To Accelerate Action On Sanitation By 2030

9 hours ago

Will you support us?

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a news site that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, development, etc. 

If you are able to, please support Africa.com with as little as $1.

It means a lot to us. Really.

Contribute Now