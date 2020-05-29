Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Tobacco Takes a Knock Due to Southern Africa’s Lockdowns

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Restrictions on movement, border closures and a complete ban on cigarette sales in South Africa during lockdown are posing problems for tobacco farmers and traders in Southern Africa. The sight of gloves, hand sanitisers and masks amid piles of tobacco leaves has become the new normal on the auction floors of Malawi and Zimbabwe, where a delayed selling season is underway following ongoing disruption caused by Covid-19. In Malawi, tobacco accounts for 11% of the country’s GDP and more than 60% of its export earnings. A month of auctions between April and May raked in over $10m in sales of burley and flue-cured tobacco. Exports to Europe have stalled due to limited flights; ZimTrade, a local import-export association, is exploring alternative markets in the region to cover the vast shortfall.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

mPharma Raises $17m to Expand Outside Ghana

8 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Winners of Africa.com’s Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19 Competition

12 mins ago
1 min read

Apple Music is Launching its First Radio Show in Africa

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tobacco Takes a Knock Due to Southern Africa’s Lockdowns

3 mins ago
1 min read

mPharma Raises $17m to Expand Outside Ghana

8 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Winners of Africa.com’s Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19 Competition

12 mins ago
2 min read

Pan Africa Government Affairs Xchange Established By Ethicore

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today