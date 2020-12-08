Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Waiting Game for Ghanaian Voters

12 hours ago 1 min read

Voting in Ghana’s popular election came to an end on Monday evening at 1700 GMT. The poll is seen as a seen as a close fight between President Nana Akufo-Addo and his longtime rival John Mahama, vying to lead the country long viewed a beacon of stability in a troubled region. Various polling stations saw hundreds of voters lined up to pick a president among 12 candidates and members of parliament for 275 constituencies. The election official began tallying the votes and are running against the 24-hour time frame they gave to announce the presidential winner. A total of 38,000 polling stations were set up to be used by the country’s 17 million voters. The country’s electoral commission had revised the voter registry ahead of the polls to remove suspected foreigners who would have voted illegally. The opposition, led by Mahama party later claimed some of eligible voters were scrapped off the list. The EC later denied this. A November survey by the University of Ghana put Akufo-Addo ahead with 51.7 percent of support, while Ghanaian pollster Ben Ephson estimated the incumbent would garner 52.6 percent.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

2 min read

Combining Western and Traditional Methods to Treat Mental Illnesses

12 hours ago
2 min read

Sokowatch Goes Green for Ugandan Expansion

12 hours ago
1 min read

Economic Hardships Force Zimbabweans into Risky Behaviour

12 hours ago
1 min read

Situation Gets Tougher in Tigray

12 hours ago
1 min read

Ugandan Opposition Calls Out Ruling Party’s Dirty Tricks

12 hours ago
1 min read

Hundreds Connect Virtually to Remember Madiba

2 days ago
1 min read

The Poignant Story of Ranavalona III, the Last Queen of Madagascar

2 days ago
1 min read

Can The Horn of Africa’s Centre Hold?

2 days ago
1 min read

Out in the Cold for Somalia’s Fragile State

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Waiting Game for Ghanaian Voters

12 hours ago
2 min read

Combining Western and Traditional Methods to Treat Mental Illnesses

12 hours ago
2 min read

Sokowatch Goes Green for Ugandan Expansion

12 hours ago
1 min read

Economic Hardships Force Zimbabweans into Risky Behaviour

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: