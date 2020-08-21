Fri. Aug 21st, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

When Jumia Closed Shop in Tanzania, New Doors Opened for E-commerce

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

The newly-established delivery app industry in Tanzania is serving up old business in a new format, diversifying the e-commerce market and driving consumer behavior beyond Covid-19. When Zadok Prescott first started the home delivery application, Piki Tanzania, he only thought of it as a supplement to restaurant dining. However, when Tanzania also fell victim to the Covid-19 crisis in March, Piki, which was still new and the only established app of its kind in the country, soon became the only way some restaurants were doling out their services. At the end of November 2019, Jumia, Africa’s leading online retailer known as the ‘Amazon of Africa’, had shut its e-commerce operations in Tanzania in a review of its portfolio. However, ironically, since the beginning of 2020, in the very market that Jumia exited, multiple e-commerce platforms suddenly sprung up, from food and grocery delivery apps to ‘online malls’ that sell commercial goods, besieging a market still relatively new to online shopping and dining.

SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

A New Boom in Hydro Schemes in Africa

13 mins ago
1 min read

Lagos Losing its Commercial Capital Appeal

18 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Film Industry Ditches the Old Way of Doing Things

23 hours ago
1 min read

Khartoum Takes Charge of its Peanut Value Chain

23 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the Leader of South Africa’s Old School Pride Activism

23 hours ago
1 min read

Gaborone Considers Firepower to Battle Poaching

23 hours ago
1 min read

Migrant Tragedy Raises the Alarm about Rescue Missions

23 hours ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Entrepreneur Creates Tool to Spot Fake Consumables

23 hours ago
1 min read

DRC’s Peace Activist Threatened

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ghanaian Entrepreneur Creates Tool to Spot Fake Consumables

1 second ago
1 min read

When Jumia Closed Shop in Tanzania, New Doors Opened for E-commerce

5 mins ago
1 min read

A New Boom in Hydro Schemes in Africa

13 mins ago
1 min read

Lagos Losing its Commercial Capital Appeal

18 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today