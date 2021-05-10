Africa.com

WILLS Aka Wolfboi Unveils His Newest Project Titled “CRUISE”

16 hours ago 2 min read

Following the release of his latest Joint EP, “Pack Rules”, and the afro-upbeat single “Poka”, the Wolfboi unveils his newest project titled “CRUISE”. The project depicts the fun and adventure lived out by a young man on a daily basis. Life is an adventure. So why don’t you catch your #CRUISE with it.

Artist Bio

Williams Ayorinde (Wills aka WOLFBOI) is a young ferocious talent involved in the eccentric style of rap and afrobeat. Growing up in Ibadan city, he is widely influenced by the Hip/hop culture from the likes of Nasty-C, M.I, Burnaboy to UK personalities like Jhus, Stormzy. At the moment, he is currently recording multiple singles and collaborations and recently just put out a joint E.P titled “PACK RULES” executively produced under the BALLATUS NEW WORLD EMPIRE.

To listen to Wills song CRUISE” find it on:

Audiomack: https://audiomack.com/willsayo/song/cr

Apple music:https://music.apple.com/ng/album/cruise-single/1562341496

Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/album/0NUrTgVKI1OZacTbKSYfcW?highlight=spotify:track:7JGtXoiTuhNALbqQPqKrPx

