WILLS Aka Wolfboi Unveils His Newest Project Titled “CRUISE”

Following the release of his latest Joint EP, “Pack Rules”, and the afro-upbeat single “Poka”, the Wolfboi unveils his newest project titled “CRUISE”. The project depicts the fun and adventure lived out by a young man on a daily basis. Life is an adventure. So why don’t you catch your #CRUISE with it.
Artist Bio
Williams Ayorinde (Wills aka WOLFBOI) is a young ferocious talent involved in the eccentric style of rap and afrobeat. Growing up in Ibadan city, he is widely influenced by the Hip/hop culture from the likes of Nasty-C, M.I, Burnaboy to UK personalities like Jhus, Stormzy. At the moment, he is currently recording multiple singles and collaborations and recently just put out a joint E.P titled “PACK RULES” executively produced under the BALLATUS NEW WORLD EMPIRE.
To listen to Wills song “CRUISE” find it on:
Audiomack: https://audiomack.com/willsayo/song/cr
Apple music:https://music.apple.com/ng/album/cruise-single/1562341496
Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/album/0NUrTgVKI1OZacTbKSYfcW?highlight=spotify:track:7JGtXoiTuhNALbqQPqKrPx
Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between Africa.com’s editorial team and our partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in telling stories in an impactful way to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email editor@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.
More Articles
Afro House Leaders Shimza, Darque And Sino Msolo Set To Release Anthemic Single Kethiwe
Feel The Beat With Dance Africa On Deezer
Twice As Nice For Elle B
10 Best Ghanaian Music Singles
Remembering Mbalax Superstar, Thione Ballago Seck
Official Release Of Ced Koncept’s Single “Zonga”
Apple Music’s Latest Africa Rising Artist Is Nigerian Afro-Pop Singer-Songwriter, Ayra Starr
Apple Music Launches Africa To The World, A Collection Of Exclusive & Original Content From Africa’s Biggest Stars
South African Soulful Singing Sensation, Ramelo, Drops Her Debut Single “Heyiwena”