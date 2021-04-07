Zambian Aviation Authority to Investigate Unexpected Landing of Ethiopian Airlines Plane

An Ethiopian Airlines plane mistakenly landed at an unopened airport still under construction in Zambia. The flight — a cargo service traveling from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and destined for Ndola, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport — instead landed Sunday at Zambia’s new Copperbelt International Airport, which has not yet been inaugurated, the airline said in a statement. The flight — ET 3891 — made a safe landing in the new airport, Ethiopian Airlines added. The Copperbelt International Airport is about 21 kilometers (13 miles) from Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport by car. The new airport was due for completion in October 2020, according to Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL), which manages the country’s international airports. But construction was delayed because of the pandemic, with the facility due for completion this year, ZACL told CNN.
SOURCE: CNN
More Articles
Pictures of How Senegal Celebrated Easter
A Clean Up of Lagos’ Beach
An Unholy Alliance: Links Between Extremism and Illicit Trade in East Africa
The Bizarre Case of How this Woman Was Blamed for the Suez Blockade
Flutterwave is Now Well-positioned at the Top of the African Fintech Stack
Why it’s Important to Return Looted Artifacts
Sweeping Reforms made by Tanzania’s New President
Fruitless Talks about the Grand Renaissance Dam
Kenyans Take to the Socials to Ask the IMF Not to Give Out Any More Debt