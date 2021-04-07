Africa.com

Zambian Aviation Authority to Investigate Unexpected Landing of Ethiopian Airlines Plane

17 hours ago 1 min read

An Ethiopian Airlines plane mistakenly landed at an unopened airport still under construction in Zambia. The flight — a cargo service traveling from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and destined for Ndola, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport — instead landed Sunday at Zambia’s new Copperbelt International Airport, which has not yet been inaugurated, the airline said in a statement. The flight — ET 3891 — made a safe landing in the new airport, Ethiopian Airlines added. The Copperbelt International Airport is about 21 kilometers (13 miles) from Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport by car. The new airport was due for completion in October 2020, according to Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL), which manages the country’s international airports. But construction was delayed because of the pandemic, with the facility due for completion this year, ZACL told CNN.

SOURCE: CNN

