Zimbabwe’s Land Process

In an attempt to fight food insecurity in Zimbabwe, the government has streamlined the sizes of farmlands in the country’s five ecological regions, giving other farmers the opportunity to have access to land. The decision follows a report that some people were multiple farm owners, denying others a chance to have access to land. While many people were multiple farm owners, most especially those in prime regions, the government saw the neRefed to review its land ownership laws so as to enhance suitable farm systems in all the regions. Also, many of these lands were not properly utilized, prompting the government to implement a new law that will ensure even distribution of land to farmers and boost capacity utilization. In a statement published by the government, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, and Rural Resettlement Minister, Perrance Shiri disclosed the maximum number of hectares a farmer can own in any ecological region.

