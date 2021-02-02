Zyda Expands Into Egypt Offering Restaurants E-commerce Solutions With Zero Commissions

With EGP 30 million in investments, over USD 100 million in customer sales across the GCC and Egypt, saving restaurants USD 15 million worth of commissions.

Zyda, the rising e-commerce platform provider, has announced its expansion into the Egyptian market. With investments of over USD 2 million, equating to over EGP 30 million, Zyda is enabling restaurants and retailers across Egypt to reach customers online, while paying zero in commissions.

Zyda’s announcement follows the company’s successful launch in Kuwait back in early 2018. They have helped restaurant owners make their mark in the industry, generating more than USD 100 million in total customer sales, and saving over USD 15 million worth of commissions typically required by third-party service providers.

“We are thrilled to be expanding into Egypt,” stated Hamad Al-Judai, CEO of Zyda. “We are betting on the success of this expansion, not only because Egypt is a large and promising market, but also because of the many unique advantages we offer restaurants and retailers to help boost their business; most significantly that they pay zero commissions on their sales, which is a great competitive edge.”

With Zyda, restaurants are given the ability to bring their store online in just 24 hours. They get access to round-the-clock technical support, 7 days a week, along with sales reports and analytics to monitor their success. Zyda also provides their clients with delivery service through their partnership with Bosta, a popular local delivery courier, and plans to partner with more delivery companies to further empower businesses.

Zyda’s services cover all of Egypt except the Red Sea. However, they plan to partner with delivery companies in the governorate to give restaurants access to more potential customers. Monthly subscription fees start at only EGP 999 per month, and once they are subscribed, clients can setup, and decorate their default Zyda store design, pick their own domain name, select their preferred menu layouts, smoothly manage their products and, ultimately, streamline their order process.

The platform provider also guarantees that every client can remotely operate and manage their restaurant, even while traveling. Restaurant owners can easily adjust their branch settings through their dashboard– a control panel tailored to each employee’s job description. They can decide which areas to deliver to and adjust their price per delivery zone. They can also receive orders through various social media platforms, of which their operations team is instantly notified, and activate a variety of online payment options, and their revenues will only take two to five days to be deposited into their account.

“We have enabled more than 2000 businesses to rise to their potential, most of which are restaurants in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman,” Al-Judai continues. “Our business model is focused on the success of our client wherever their restaurant is located. We make sure our service is tailored to every country’s resources with regards to ease of ordering, payment methods and all other services we provide.”

